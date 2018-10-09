Medical Device 3D Printing Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Market Overview:

The global Medical device 3D Printing market size is estimated at USD 1480.72 Million in 2018 and is poised to attain USD 5595.77 million by the end of 2023, developing at a CAGR of 30.46%. 3D printing makes use of a layer by layer addition approach to deliver bodily items from a 3D printing. The 3D printing technology caters to the growing needs of personalized hospital treatment through providing customized medical devices based mostly on non-public desires. Similarly, it permits surgeons to plan a surgical strategy, which in flip reduces the operative dangers worried at some stage in complicated techniques and also decreases the danger of contamination.

Request Report Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-medical-device-three-dimension-printing-market-330/request-sample

Growing scope of biomedical applications is driving the market growth

Factors affecting market growth:

Mounting R&D investments (+)

Technological improvements (+)

Escalating health care expenditure(+)

Growing scope of biomedical applications (+)

Rising demand for patient-specific products in orthopedics (+)

Excessive prices associated with printers (-)

Unfavorable compensation regulations (-)

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-medical-device-three-dimension-printing-market-330/customize-report

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and polylactic acid holds the largest segment in the market

Market Segmentation

The Global Medical device 3D Printing market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Medical Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Prosthetics

Tissue Engineering

Surgical Instruments

Surgical Guides

Hearing & Audibility Aid

Material

Plastics

Biomaterials

Metal & Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Nylon

Wax

Technology

Laser Beam Melting (LBM)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Droplet Deposition

Photo polymerization

Wax deposition Modelling

Bio Printing

Plastics like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) are observed to be in high use together with nylon, accounting for more than 65% of the overall market share.

Browse full Table of Contents: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-medical-device-three-dimension-printing-market-330/

Key players:

The major share holders of the market include 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc (U.K.), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Arcam AB (Sweden), 3T RPD, Ltd. (U.K.), Prodways(France) and Concept Laser GmbH (Germany).

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626