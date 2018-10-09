Mobile Advertising Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future has added a new report to its extensive repertoire of published report about the global mobile advertising market. MRFR has found that the global mobile advertising market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Advertising is everywhere, and with new platforms this form of marketing has expanded across various media. Mobile advertising in particular uses mobile devices to perform advertising activities. The penetration of smartphones and other portable personal devices has increased the market’s value substantially and is expected to continue its appreciation to reach over USD 169 Bn by the end of 2023.

Mobile advertising is highly attractive to advertisers as it means that the consumer is liable to view an ad at any given time. For instance, a consumer may only watch television or radio certain times a day but is more likely to use their smartphone for myriad activities where advertisements may be published. Moreover, technological advances have made way for advertising which integrates augmented reality into a campaign. The growing use of guerilla marketing techniques being integrated with smartphones and other personal devices is a significant driver of the mobile advertising market. Increasing mobile phone users across a wide range of ages has made mobile advertising across most demographics highly successful.

Major Key Players:

Applovin Corporation (U.S.),

Avazu Inc. (China),

Chartboost Inc. (Netherland),

Facebook Inc. (U.S.),

Flurry Inc. (U.K.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Inmobi Pte. Ltd. (Singapore),

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (Israel),

Millennial Media Inc. (U.S.),

Smaato Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Latest Industry News

Denim, a mobile marketing platform for financial services, has launched Smart Campaigns which is a solution for the testing of a campaign and provides solutions for optimization of the campaign for local markets.

German Ad technology company, YOC has expanded its product range by adding the YOC Sticky Scroller which is a high quality reactive function for scrolling through advertising content.

Regional Analysis:

North America captures the largest share of the market due to the massive investment in advertising made by business organizations in the region. Countries such as U.S and Canada lead the market due to the presence of a large population of smartphones users, availability of strong network capabilities and the high popularity of mobile marketing in the region. The region due to its developed infrastructure and an affinity for technological advancements has led to availability for 4G and 3G data services which help the mobile advertising market advance.

The Asia Pacific is another key regional segment in the market as it is growing at the highest CAGR. The presence of a massive consumer population and increased disposable incomes due to rising urbanization is expected to increase mobile advertising activities. Moreover, smartphones have become highly popular due to the wide availability of multiple brands across all budgets and the availability of cheap internet connections. The region represents high potential for market growth, due to the presence of high opportunities to bring consumers novel advertising experiences.

Segmentation:

The global mobile advertising market in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of advertising type, organization size, vertical, and region. By advertising type, the market is segmented into short message service (SMS), peer-to-peer messaging (P2P), multimedia messaging service (MMS), display advertising, in-game advertising, video advertising, mobile digital coupons, in-app advertising, and others.

By organization size, the market is divided between small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. By vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, transportation & automobile, travel, supply chain & logistics, healthcare, energy, power & utilities, education & government, and others.

