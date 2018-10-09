Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technological Advancements Bodes Well for the Future

Pulmonary drug delivery systems refer to the technologies that are used to treat diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis using pulmonary route of drug administration. While these systems have been in medical use for more than six decades, recent technological advancements in pulmonary drug delivery systems have expanded their potential application in other diseases as well including diabetes, lung cancer, and others. The market for pulmonary drug delivery systems is projected to be worth US$28.7 bn by the end of 2019, propagating at a notable CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2019.

Apart from growing adoption of pulmonary drug delivery as an alternative to route of drug delivery, the market is gaining traction from some of the other factors such as the development of smart and digital inhalers, increasing number of smokers, and growth of the distribution network since the emergence of ecommerce. On the flip side, regulatory hurdles, patent expiration of some of the blockbuster drugs, and issues pertaining to the stability of drugs are some of the restraints hindering the prosperity of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market. However, the vendors of this market are expected to gain vast new opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

On the basis of product type, the pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented into nebulizers, metered dose inhalers (MDI), and dry powder inhaler (DPI). As of 2017, the MDI segment has the maximum demand, providing for a revenue of US$14,512.7 mn. MDIs can be further classified into three categories based on the drugs delivered, namely metered dose inhalers with bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and a combination of both. However, patents of blockbuster drugs such as Advair HFA/Seretide Evohaler and Ventolin HFA/Ventolin Evohaler by GlaxoSmithKline have expired in 2017 and is expected to reflect negatively over the MDI segment. On the other hand, the demand for nebulizers and DPIs have been anticipated multiply profitably during the forecast period of 2017 to 2019.

The report also classifies the pulmonary drug delivery systems market on the basis of application, into COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthama. The latter provided for a demand worth of US$16,085.9 mn in 2017 and is projected to remain most profitable over the course of next seven years. The analysts of the report have also bifurcated the market on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and ecommerce.

In terms of region, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the three regions of greatest potential. According to the analysts, the North America pulmonary drug delivery systems market was worth US$10,072.8 mn, gaining traction from factors such as strong prevalence of asthma, consistent focus of the government to reduce treatment costs, and escalating percentage of geriatrics in the U.S. The European market for pulmonary drug delivery systems, which was valued at US$7,059.0 mn in 2017, is driven by the countries of Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. Some of the major factors responsible for this stunted growth in Europe include active penetration by generic makers and government austerity measures in key countries to reduce prices. Vastly populated region of Asia Pacific, driven by the emerging economies of China and India, is expected to generate demand for pulmonary drug delivery devices at a robust rate during the forecast period of this report.

AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are a few key players operating in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market.

