Anygen Co.,LTD Catalog Peptides and Manufacture of Peptide APIs according to GMP regulations

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care.

In addition, ANYGEN CO., LTD. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

Peptides:

Catalog Peptides

Catalog Peptides in Korea include Hormones, Neuropeptides, Antibiotic peptides, and Neurotoxins, which are research-use peptides widely known for their physiologically active properties. ANYGEN holds about 1000 types of catalog peptides focused on GPCR ligands and peptide Neurotoxins and provides small quantities of products at inexpensive prices.

The products have been organized and listed by category and to search, please use the smart search on the upper left-hand corner. If a larger amount than the marked package is needed, please place the product in the Shopping Cart, write the amount necessary in the “Other” space, and send us your order. We will contact you back immediately. To satisfy the client’s needs, we promise to continue updating Catalog Peptides.

Manufacture of peptide APIs according to GMP regulations:

ANYGEN CO., LTD.'s GMP plant is Korea's first facility specialized in the production of peptide drug raw materials, and has the facilities and infrastructure necessary for the synthesis, purification, drying and quality control of peptide drug raw materials. It has been designed and manufactured to meet the standards of excellent pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and has been approved by the Ministry of Food And Drug Safety (MFDS) for the first time in Korea to approve the manufacture and quality control of peptide drugs and approval for GMP.