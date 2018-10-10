Flexible Green Packaging Market Report 2018 – Reynolds Group, Amcor, Sealed Air, Mondi, DuPont, Tetra Lava

Flexible green packaging, also known as sustainable packaging is a process of packaging which marks in enhanced sustainability. This process involves increased use of life-cycle assessment (LCA) and life-cycle inventory (LCI) that guides the use of packaging which basically reduces the ecological footprint and environmental impact. It is an eco-friendly & healthy mode of packaging. The aim is to improve the quality life for humans, longevity of natural ecosystems, and long-term viability. This packaging has brought a new dimension to the packaging sector and has opened various opportunities for the key players in the market.

The factors driving the global flexible green packaging market are upsurge in demand from industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, cosmetics, household product, sporting goods, and agricultural products. However, inclination towards convenient packaging owing to lightweight features and easy to use may boost the market growth. Though, strict protocols regarding recyclability & polymer along with increasing polymer and aluminum prices owing to political unrest are the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, and E-commerce industry expansion are expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The Flexible Green Packaging Market is classified on the basis of product, end-user, and geography. By product the market comprises reusable packaging, recyclable packaging, and degradable packaging. On the basis of end-user, the market consists of healthcare packaging, food packaging, beverages packaging, personal care packaging, and other packaging. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, flexible green packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market includes Reynolds Group, Amcor, Sealed Air, Mondi, DuPont, Tetra Laval, Wipak Group, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Ukrplastic, and Ampac Holdings among others.

Scope of Global Flexible Green Packaging Market

By Product Type

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By End-User

Healthcare Packaging

Food Packaging

Beverages Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Other Packagings

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

