Global Smart Watch Market to reach a market size of $27.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Smart Watch Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Smart Watch market is expected to attain a market size of $27.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
North America would be the prominent region for Smart Watches, largely due to favorable market conditions, holding $2,899.7 Million market revenue during 2016. However, Asian region with China leading the market would be the popular hub for low-cost Smart Watch manufacturers. Over the forecast period, the market would witness product based breakthroughs, with newer sensor technologies emerging. Also, as the market is still in its evolutionary phase, new companies would enter the market to explore untapped opportunities, eventually leading to a competitive market environment.
Global Smart Watch Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022
Android is the most popular of the OS platforms for Smart Watches; nevertheless, iOS platform would strongly emerge, competing with Android systems during the forecast period. One other factor that would add to the growth of the iOs devices is Apple’s move to offer bundled products and sell smart watches in the market, leading to popularity of iOS Smart Watches. The Personal Assistance segment would witness stead growth during the forecast period. The Personal Assistance application had a contribution of nearly half of the overall Smart Watch application market and would remain as the major application segment. Wellness application on the other hand, is the second most dominant application. The wellness segment will witness steady growth due to the adoption of wellness monitoring devices.
Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smart Watch market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Google Inc., Lenevo Group Ltd., Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Nike, Inc and Adidas AG.
Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-watch-market/
Research Scope
Global Smart Watch Market By Product Type
Extension
Standalone
Classical
Global Smart Watch Market By OS Type
Watch OS
Android
Others
Global Smart Watch Market By Application
Personal Assistance
Wellness
Medical
Sports
Others
Global Smart Watch Market By Geography
North America Smart Watch Market
U.S. Smart Watch Market
Canada Smart Watch Market
Mexico Smart Watch Market
Rest of North America Smart Watch Market
Europe Smart Watch Market
Germany Smart Watch Market
UK. Smart Watch Market
France Smart Watch Market
Russia Smart Watch Market
Spain Smart Watch Market
Italy Smart Watch Market
Rest of Europe Smart Watch Market
Asia-Pacific Smart Watch Market
China Smart Watch Market
Japan Smart Watch Market
India Smart Watch Market
South Korea Smart Watch Market
Singapore Smart Watch Market
Malaysia Smart Watch Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Watch Market
LAMEA Smart Watch Market
Brazil Smart Watch Market
Argentina Smart Watch Market
UAE Smart Watch Market
Saudi Arabia Smart Watch Market
South Africa Smart Watch Market
Nigeria Smart Watch Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart Watch Market
Companies Profiled
Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corporation
Google Inc.
Lenevo Group Ltd.
Garmin Ltd
Fitbit Inc.
Nike, Inc
Adidas AG
