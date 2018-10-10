Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Report 2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River, Medpace

Healthcare contract research outsourcing provides support to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced. CRO might deliver such services as biologic assay development, clinical trials management, biopharmaceutical development, clinical research commercialization, preclinical research and pharmacovigilance. Healthcare companies frequently outsource drug development purposes to contract research organizations to efficiently use the development capabilities worldwide. The clinical, therapeutic and regulatory proficiency of CROs supports to improve the complete rate of development and accelerate time to market for a new product. CROs have become larger and enormously more diversified across numerous therapeutic functions and areas, increasing their penetration.

Market Dynamics

Government organizations assigning projects to the CROs, growing number of clinical trials, increasing outsourcing activities to save time and cost and surging R&D expenditure are the key factors fueling the global healthcare contract research outsourcing. However, lack of skilled professionals and intense competition in the CROs are the major glitches to deal with respect to the market. Moreover, rising need for specialized testing services and growth in the funding of SMEs such as biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical devices companies are likely to pose several growth prospects for the market in the forecasted years.

The report includes the analysis of the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market is converging on various growth drivers, prospects and restraints, and based on the regional analysis. The report covers competitive developments such as new product launches and developments, mergers, long-term contracts, joint ventures, and research & development operations in the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market, in addition to other business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players.

Segment Overview

Therapeutic area, service, end-user and geography are the segments covered under the scope of the global healthcare CRO market. On the basis of therapeutic area segment the bifurcation includes infectious diseases, respiratory, immunology, oncology/hematology, CNS, CV/metabolic, rare diseases, medical devices and other therapeutic areas. By service the segment is sub-segmented into medical writing, regulatory service, pharmacovigilance, clinical trial service, clinical data management & biometrics, site management protocol and other services. Medical device companies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes & government organizations are covered under the end-user segment. Furthermore, by geography the bifurcation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include ICON plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River, Medpace, IQVIA, Syneos Health, PAREXEL International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Envigo, and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, among others.

