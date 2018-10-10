Hemodialysis Concentrates Market 2025 New Opportunities, Key Trends and Growth Factors

10th October, 2018- Hemodialysis Concentrates Market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period and the trend is projected to witness the same trend in future. An increasing number of end stage chronic disease patients and patient suffering from hypertension & diabetes are the essential driving factors for the growth of hemodialysis Concentrates market. Emerging trends including increasing venture funding and private investments to support the manufacturing of advanced products along with increasing government spending on healthcare for end stage renal diseases treatment are the potential factors that may significantly propel the hemodialysis Concentrates market over the next seven years. Additionally, low preference by the patients for kidney transplantation coupled with the technological advancements to support hemodialysis concentrates is estimated to fuel the demand for industry.

Major challenge for the industry is the low awareness of kidney diseases among people. Treatment modalities coupled with product recalls and decrease in Medicare reimbursements to the dialysis centers are the essential factors that may hinder the hemodialysis concentrate market. The global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into two segments namely peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis including services & products. The segment of hemodialysis accounted for a higher market share of the market. The peritoneal dialysis segment is anticipated to grow a high CAGR over the forecast period. The market for hemodialysis includes consumables, services, and machines. On the basis modality, the hemodialysis Concentrates market is divided into short daily hemodialysis, nocturnal and conventional hemodialysis.

The market for hemodialysis comprises of water treatment systems and is subdivided into portable water disinfection system and central water disinfection system. the peritoneal dialysis market comprises of concentrates, transfer sets, peritoneal dialysis services, dialysates, catheters, and machines. By the type of modality, the market is characterized into ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (APD) and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).

Additionally, the global dialysis market is characterized on the basis end users into home dialysis and in center dialysis. The in center dialysis market comprise of hospitals, independent center for dialysis. Home dialysis market includes home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Geography wise the hemodialysis concentrates market is segment is segmented into global comprising of North America (Canada and U.S), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, U.K, and France), Rest of the world (Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East) and China.

North American region held a sizeable market share in the hemodialysis concentrate market which was followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period specifically in China owing to the increasing number of patients with renal diseases, increasing number of dialysis centers, rising number of government initiatives to modify and develop dialysis facilities, increasing awareness among people about new dialysis treatment modalities and high number of ESRD patient population base.

Notable players in the hemodialysis concentrate market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany), NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.)., and Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan).

