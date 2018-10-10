Interview with Dr. R M Santilli on Hyper-Combustion to Achieve Complete Combustion of Fossil Fuels

New York, NY, October 10, 2018 — Pubrelco today published a nine minutes video news release interview with Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO & Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation. The video was recorded on Monday, October 1st, 2018 at Thunder Energies corporate office in Tarpon Springs Florida. The video may be viewed on Pubrelco’s website at: http://pubrelco.com/index.php/tec.

During the interview, Dr. Santilli stated that: “The current, conventional combustion of fossil fuels is the same as it was fifty thousand years ago because we merely strike a spark and ignite the fuel, resulting in known environmental problems”. Thunder Energies’ Hyper-Combustion is based on a high temperature ignition and other principles causing complete combustion of fossil fuels including lack of appreciable carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons in the exhaust thus eliminating the need for catalytic converters or other exhaust scrubbing devices. Since carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons are themselves combustible, their burning yields an increase of energy output with consequential reduction of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide when compared to the same energy output produced with conventional combustion. Dr. Santilli concludes the interview with the identification of the status of the development of the novel hyper-combustion and provides guidelines for the funding needed to achieve production and sales of the new hyper-furnaces.

About Pubrelco Inc:

Pubrelco is a full-service marketing and public relations agency headquartered in New York City and founded in 1983. Their expert team brings strong strategic, creative, and digital credentials to their work for each client, serving a diverse national client base across a broad range of industry sectors and is recognized for raising brand awareness for its clients extending beyond traditional public relations (http://pubrelco.com).

About Thunder Energies Corp:

Thunder Energies Corporation is a breakthrough technology company in the field of fuel combustion. Thunder Energies is led by Dr. Ruggero Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist. Dr. Santilli is a former faculty member at MIT, Harvard and other leading institutions around the world. The main objectives of Thunder Energies’ Division of Combustion is the industrial development, production, sale and service of the new hyper-furnaces for environmentally clean electric power plants, home heating, and other uses of clean energies, under the trademarked name of TEC HyperFurnacesTM (http://thunder-energies.com/).

