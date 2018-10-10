Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to reach $5,831 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. Mosquito Repellent keeps the mosquitoes away as well as avoid mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, among others. Various chemicals used as an ingredient in mosquito repellents comprises ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate, as well as N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET). To avoid skin problems, use of natural ingredients-based mosquito repellent is increasing nowadays. With growing commonness of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing health awareness, the global mosquito repellent market is likely to register high growth over the forecasted period.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market-report/request-sample

Increasing health concerns, increasing commonness of mosquito borne diseases, cost effectiveness, and government initiatives about mosquito control are the factors driving the growth of the mosquito repellent market. However, slow acceptance in rural areas may hinder the growth of the market. Though, technological improvements by many new players entering the market, and emerging markets around the world might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market is segmented by product type as coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and other product types. Further, the market is segmented by distribution channel as large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online.

Based on geography, global mosquito repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market-report/toc

The key market players include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SC Johnson & Son Inc., Enesis Group, Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories Limited, Coghlans Ltd., PIC Corporation, and Quantum Health, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and distribution channel

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Mosquito Repellent Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market-report/request-customization

Scope of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market

Product Type Segments

Coil

Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Other Product Types

Distribution Channel Segments

Large Retail

Small Retail

Specialty Store

Online

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com