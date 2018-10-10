Textile Dyes Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Textile Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the textile dyes industry is disperse, about thousands manufactures all over the world. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, however the top six producers account just for more than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of textile dyes, also the leader in the whole industry. India also produce large amount of textile dyes per year. Lonsen is the leading player in China, about 13.27% of the global textile dyes production in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a major factor that influences price fluctuation is the raw material price. The major raw materials, H Acid, Aluminum Trichloride, Phenol, Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand Acetaldehyde are petroleum chemical products. The price of crude oil greatly influences the price of Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand, thus the price of textile dyes. As the price of crude oil has been trending down since 2014, the price of textile dyes has declined as a result of that factor. It is expected the price of textile dyes would still decrease a little due to the situation of current crude oil market.

The worldwide market for Textile Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2023, from 9240 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

Matex Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.

Cotton textiles

Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Textile Dyes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Textile Dyes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Textile Dyes, with sales, revenue, and price of Textile Dyes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Textile Dyes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Textile Dyes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Textile Dyes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Textile Dyes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Disperse Dyes

1.2.2 Reactive Dyes

1.2.3 Sulfur Dyes

1.2.4 Vat Dyes

1.2.5 Acid Dyes

1.2.6 Other Dyes

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.

1.3.2 Cotton textiles

1.3.3 Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

