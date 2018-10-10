Waist Pack Market Report 2018 – OUTAD, Anna-Kaci, Unique Bargains, Level Terrain, Chic, Extreme 80s, Wrangler, ZeppelinProducts

Waist pack or waist bag is a small bag or a pouch with a zip worn by help of a strap around waist or hips. These packs are used to carry daily essential items, to keep the hands-free. Fashion trends repeatedly come in cycle, and the waist pack or fanny pack is trending across the world. These waist bags are used in traveling, in various sports, and for other purposes. These durable, lightweight, fashionable, and waterproof waist packs are available in a wide range. Major companies are re-inventing waist packs with enhanced feature to gain competition in the market.

The Waist Pack Market is driven by factors such as, increasing disposable income, increasing consciousness about style among consumers, changing consumer preferences, and technological advancements in related industry. Though, threat of substitute may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased demand of customized waist packs and untapped market might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global waist pack market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is further segmented as leather, cotton, nylon, polyester, and canvas. Further by application, the market is segmented as travel, sports, and others.

Based on geography, global waist pack market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in waist pack market include OUTAD, Anna-Kaci, Unique Bargains, Level Terrain, Chic, Extreme 80s, Wrangler, ZeppelinProducts, Homestyle Co. LTD., and Quanzhou Number One Bags Co. LTD., among others.

