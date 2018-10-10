Wonhyo Inc. Unique features of Magic file and its Specification of dental device

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high-quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction.

Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

We are sure that we can provide world top class dental devices with our 30 years know-how.

Our product is below

• Endo file

• Endo Motor

Magic file

Specification

• Tip Size : Small / Medium/ Large

• Taper: .04% / .06% / .07%

• Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

• Speed: 250~450 rpm

• Torque: 2.5~3.0 N/cm

Unique features

1. Special Nano coating

– Extended Life

– Resistance to wear and fatigue breakdown

2. Feature

– Asymmetric design

– Highly efficient cutting

– NO SCREW-IN effect

– Efficient debris removal

PATH file Gold

Faster instrumentation time

Less canal transportation than with manual files

overcome small ledges

Great solution for calcio ed canals.

Not only make glide path but also shape

The coronal part Superior flexibility.

Better fatigue stress resistance

Easy to use.

Characteristics

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing avoided thanks to frontal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort High cutting power Double cutting edges.