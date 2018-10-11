Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2019

Macular degenerationtherapeutics are used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a chronic eye disease mostly observed in patient above the age of 50 years.AMD is more prevalent in developed nations and accounts for 8.7 percent of blindness in the world. AMD involves damage to macular areas which impairs the vision of an individual in the center of the retina. Age-related macular degeneration is of two kinds – wet macular degeneration and dry macular degeneration.The former type of AMD is more severe and involves abnormal growth of blood vessels in the macular area damaging the retinal vision. The market for macular degeneration therapeutics is driven by the number of AMD patients across the globe.According to American Academy of Ophthalmology, estimated 11 million Americans are affected by age related macular degeneration and the prevalence is large in countries among sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia due vitamin A deficiency (VAD).

Currently there is no treatment available for common dry AMD, however therapies exist which can retard progression of wet AMD and visual impairment. These therapies include anti-vascular endothelial growth factor vaccines (anti-VEGF or angiogenic medicines), photodynamic therapy, photocoagulation and vitamin supplements (AREDS). The anti-VEGF medicines include ranibizumab, pegaptanib, aflibercept and bevacizumab. The photodynamic therapy uses verteporfin injection is used to destroy abnormal growth of blood vessels which halts the growth of AMD. The multivitamin therapy is suggested by National Eye Institute, of the U.S. National Institutes of Health for age-related macular degeneration. I-Caps (Alcon, Inc.) and PreserVision (Bausch &Lomb, Inc.) are the two available marketed preparations for AMD made using the AREDS formula.Geographically, the global macular degeneration therapeutics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World.According to American Academy of Ophthalmology, more than 11 million people in America are affected by AMD and are now benefiting from advanced treatment options such as anti-VEGF agents and photodynamic therapy (PDT). However, these therapies comes at higher costs which is expected to help expand the North America AMD therapeutics market. For instance, a single intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF agent such as ranibizumab costs around USD 2000. In addition, as the baby boomers generation in the country has turned 65 years, a sharp rise in age-related macular degeneration is expected which shall further propel the market. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than one third of the macular generation cases globally and the prevalence is estimated to increase more rapidly than in Europe and Americas and therefore the market for AMD therapeutics Asia-Pacific will be significantly greater at the end of the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the global age-related macular degeneration therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Bayer Healthcare (a subsidiary of Bayer AG), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc. (a member of Roche Group), Pfizer, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

