Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Growth, Forecast 2023

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market was worth USD 501.89 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.8%, to reach USD 800.98 million by 2023. Bone graft substitutes are used to repair bone loss using the bone graft procedure. Bone grafting can be performed during periodontal procedures in an attempt to save a tooth, or during a dental implant procedure to replace a tooth. Dental bone graft substitutes are used for packing the space left by missing bone and for stimulating the growth of new bone.

Factors such as technological advancements in the field of dental bone grafts and increase in the number of bone grafting procedures are expected to drive the market. Several insurance providers in the U.S. and various countries in the European region have assisted the medical sector to introduce and encourage the usage of latest synthetic bone grafts and demineralized allografts. However, the high cost of advanced products and the stringent regulatory pathway involved are limiting the growth of the market.

The market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes is broadly categorized into type, application and product. By type the market is further segmented into Synthetic bone graft, Xenograft, Allograft and demineralised allograft. Technological advancements have increased the number of synthetic graft options. The benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease. Because of these benefits, synthetic bone graft is the fastest-growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market. By application the market is further analysed under Socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration and sinus lift. By product the market is further classified into Bio OSS, Osteograf and Grafton. On the basis of geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market was dominated by Europe followed by North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a rapid pace in the coming few years.

Prominent players in this market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich (Switzerland) DENTSPLY International (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.), ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), LifeNet Health (U.S.), and Dentium (Korea).

