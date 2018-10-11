Tips to Choose the Best SAP S/4HANA Consulting Services

Choosing a Right SAP HANA Service and Consulting Partner is more important than your choice of ERP tool. The Success/failure of your SAP S/4HANA implementation depends upon the SAP consulting service provider you choose. So, once you decided to choose SAP/SAP S/4HANA as your ERP tool. Then you may be trying to find out the best one among many sap partners out there such as Dynamo, IBM, TCS, Capgemini etc.

Before we dive in

Let’s try to understand what is SAP S/4HANA and why businesses must consider?

So far SAP S/4HANA is the most advanced and intelligent ERP Suite launched by SAP. The unique architecture of SAP S/4HANA is the reason why it is known as SAP’s next-generation ERP system. The new business suite is built on the SAP HANA database. It has many advanced features like in-memory computing, delivering real-time information and insights through built-in embedded analytics and reporting. The platform also offers a personalized user experience with SAP Fiori.

Ease of Understanding and usage, performance, low cost, Easy transition are a few reasons why businesses must consider SAP S/4HANA Business Suite.

Factors to be Considered while Choosing an SAP HANA Implementation Partners: –

*SAP S/4HANA implementation experience.

*Individual proficiency.

*Industrial work experience.

*Size of your company.

*Cultural fit.

*Fit for purpose. such as implementation, upgrade, Integration and

migration services.

*Global footprint.

one among many: –

We usually invest a good amount of time and money in choosing the right sap s/4hana consulting service provider. So, consider all the sap system integrator available near you. The success of your business depends upon your choice. So, think twice before you decide.

Experience in migration: –

It is important you choose a partner having adequate industrial experience in migrations. Choose the best among the available migration options depending upon your current situation. This helps you in the prevention of data and limited downtime in your migration process.

Cultural fit: –

Human resources are one of the most important things to be considered for any type of business. So, select the one that can perfectly suit your workforce. The successful implementation of your SAP S/4HANA solutions depends on the interaction and connection between your organization and your sap partner.

Take overall responsibility: –

It is you, who should take control of your sap service provider and their consultants. Because some organizations may outsource your project to third parties. This approach often fails.

Partner depends on the size of your business: –

Choosing the right SAP HANA service and consulting partner depends on the size of your business. Selecting a global service partner if you had global wise businesses and small service partners if you are a small and medium range company. This helps you in building robust and solid business solutions without encountering issues.

Fit for purpose: –

SAP partners usually providers various services like implementation, rollout, support, integration and migration services. Depending upon your requirement you can choose the partner that best fits your unique needs.

Strength & Weakness: –

Most of the SAP S/4HANA Consulting service providers come up with their strengths. But, we need to miss the weaknesses of the partners. So, identify your service providers weaknesses and supplement it with the third-party partners like Dynamo.

List of Weaknesses: –

*sap implementation readiness assessment.

*Documentation and knowledge transfer.

*Building a separate internal IT team for long-term sap support.

*Choosing Right Migration and Deployment options.

*Innovative trends.

Eliminating Risks: –

Keep an eye on your SAP Service and Consulting provider, because SAP implementation occasionally goes as planned. Identifying weaknesses and errors can be fixed at earliest possible. This helps you in mitigating risks and accountability of your sap partner.

Thus, these checklists help you in selecting the right SAP S/4HANA Consulting Service Provider.