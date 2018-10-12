Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Size, Demand,Risk and Forecast to 2017-2025

12-Oct-18 This report studies the global market size of Rigid Endoscopes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rigid Endoscopes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rigid Endoscopes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body. The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

Direct visualisation of a diseased area inside the body can be achieved by using a telescope or tube passed through a natural orifice or through a small incision in the skin. This may be rigid employing a series of lenses, or flexible employing optic fibres to convey the illuminating light, and to convey the image to the eyepiece.

The endoscope is often fitted with one or more extra channels through which operating instruments may be passed such as electrosurgery probes, or manipulating, grasping or crushing forceps. These channels may also be used for delivering fluids or gas, providing suction, or passing sampling catheters or laser light pipes.

The classification of Rigid Endoscopes includes Laparoscope, Arthroscope, Cystoscope, Gynecological Endoscope and other Rigid Endoscopes. And the proportion of Laparoscope in 2017 is about 26.08%.

Rigid Endoscopes are widely used for Hospital & Clinic, ASCs and Others. The most proportion of Rigid Endoscopes is for Hospital & Clinic, and the proportion is about 71.21%. ASCs is enjoying higher growth rate.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30.56%.

In 2017, the global Rigid Endoscopes market size was 2390 million US$ and is forecast to 3570 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rigid Endoscopes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rigid Endoscopes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Rigid Endoscopes include

KARL STORZ

Stryker

Richard Wolf

Olympus

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen

Henke-Sass

Arthrex

Optomic

Market Size Split by Type

Laparoscope

Arthroscope

Cystoscope

Gynecological�Endoscope

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

The study objectives of this report are:





To study and analyze the global Rigid Endoscopes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rigid Endoscopes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Rigid Endoscopes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid Endoscopes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



