Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market – Company Analysis, SWOT, Marketing Strategy

The global molded fiber clamshell and container market has become a key part of the packaging sector in recent years due to their benefits such as cheap costs compared to traditional alternatives, light weight, and environmentally sustainable composition. The molded fiber clamshell and container market is thus set for rapid growth over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to steady growth of the packaging industry to satisfy the demands of a growing set of end use industries.

Europe is likely to be a key region for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market, with the region set to occupy a dominant share in the global market through the 2017-2022 forecast period. Asia Pacific except Japan is also likely to play a key role in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to growing demand from the region’s emerging economies.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to reach a valuation of more than US$2 bn by the end of 2017, with the market expected to further rise to more than US$2.7 bn by the end of 2022.

The rising demand for molded fiber clamshells and containers from the food and beverage industry is likely to be a major growth driver for the market over the coming years. The food and beverage industry has become a leading end user of the packaging industry in recent years due to the rapid globalization of the industry, leading to growing demand for long-distance shipping of fresh foods. The growing consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs is likely to remain a vital driver for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the coming years. Such foods have become popular among urban consumers, who are becoming increasingly aware about the importance of a healthy diet. This is likely to be a vital driver for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the coming years, as urban retail sales channels have embraced the use of molded fiber clamshells and containers.