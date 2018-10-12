Northern VA Insurance Marketing Agency Discusses SEO For Insurance Firms

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) October 11, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Northern VA insurance marketing agency, recently published a blog post educating readers on SEO for insurance firms. Understanding the basics of SEO can help insurance firms increase their client base and revenue over time.

SEO, or search engine optimization, helps search engines find your website when people type certain terms into the search bar. You can place frequently-searched terms into the body text, URLs, and meta tags of your website to increase the chances that your site will appear on the front page of search results for those terms. Sites that appear on the first page can appear more credible to users, who often consider the first page of results to be the most relevant. It can also increase traffic to your website, customer conversion, brand familiarity, and more. SEO ultimately helps your insurance firm become more profitable by helping more potential customers find your website.

There are several steps to creating an SEO strategy, but a basic overview includes the following steps. First, it is important to research the keywords that people typically use when they search for insurance and the audience you would like to target. Next, place those keywords in strategic locations throughout your website, such as within the headers and near the top of blog posts. Then, make sure that all of the links are working properly and submit the site to various directories, which can help increase its search rankings.

SEO is a complex process, and to receive the most effective results it may be helpful to speak with an insurance marketing agency for more information and to schedule a free consultation.

