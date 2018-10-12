Super Absorbent Polymer Market by Type and Application | Global Trends & Forecast, 2017-2024

The global Super Absorbent Polymer Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the super absorbent polymer market includes BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, SDP Global Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd. , Formosa Plastics Co., Bayer AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The super absorbent polymer is widely used in the manufacturing of diapers for babies, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. Additionally, the increasing birth rate along with the growing geriatric population fuels the demand for super absorbent polymer market. Moreover, the rising application of super absorbent polymer for water conservation tool in large-scale agriculture is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the fluctuating price of raw material is likely to act as a restraint for the market. Also, issues associated with the disposal of the synthetic superabsorbent polymer is likely to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of super absorbent polymer.

Market Segmentation

The broad super absorbent polymer market has been sub-grouped into type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymers

Others

By Application

General

Baby Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products

Adult Incontinence Products

Medical

Traditional Wound Care

Advanced Wound Care

Others (Surgical Pads, Etc.)

Others (Agriculture, Waste Water Treatment, Etc.)

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for super absorbent polymer in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

