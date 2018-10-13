Developing DDA N Zone would be an Easy Endeavor

The capital of India has been divided into a number of zones. The zones have been divided in such a way that it is not very difficult for the common people and even the developers to have a clear understanding of the segregation. In fact, this segregation has made it very easy for the builders to categorize their constructions. There are different names given to these zones in the form of alphabets. According to Master Plan Delhi 2021, DDA N Zone covers a total land aggregate of 8534 hectares. Thus, it can rightly be said that there are different land sizes covered under the zones with the largest being the L Zone. Zone N is considered to be the most benefitted area mainly because it covers majority of the rural or remote regions that need to be precisely developed.

It is only because of the fact that the N Zone covers remote and rural areas that there are major DDA N Zone projects being developed for converting the area into a planned and feature-rich locality. The main objective served behind the development of this zone by way of the Land Pooling Policy is making homes available to every individual in the national capital. There would be several colonies and residential units developed in this zone for the urbanization of the area and for the development of the remote regions that come under this zone.

Zone N under MPD 2021 proposes a fully integrated land usage network mechanism along with a development strategy or concept for speedy and effective execution or implementation. There would be a number of projects developed in this zone and by doing so the government aims at fulfilling the housing requirements of the people. One of the most important physical properties of the N Zone is that it is very well connected to the adjacent regions and also to the border of the state of Haryana. Hence, arranging for proper conveyance facilities in this zone would not be a major problem.

