Global Humic Acid Market is estimated to reach $1,045 million by 2024 with CAGR of 11.9% between 2016 and 2024. Humic acid is derived from humus found in soil, sediment or aquatic surroundings. It is one of the most concentrated organic substances available. Their high cation-exchange capacity, oxygen content, and it ability to hold water above average enables them to improve soil fertility and plant growth. It is an excellent natural and organic method of providing plants and soil with concentrated amount of essential nutrients, vitamins, and trace elements. Moreover, it also reduces the dependence on water depending on the soil type, thereby saving water especially in arid areas.

Growing need to increase metabolism rate in humans, increasing trend of organic farming, increased use of humic acid in horticulture, and increasing concern over negative effects of chemical fertilizers are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global humic acid market. Though, lack of awareness among farmers, and unreliable quality of end products are the major challenges hindering the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D, and rise in market penetration in emerging economies would create growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global humic acid market is segmented as crop type, application, and geography. Crop type is bifurcated as row crops, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornaments, and others. Application includes foliar, soil, and seed.

By geography, the global humic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players include Humic Growth Solutions, Inc., Biolchim S.p.A., Minerals Technology Inc., Arihant Bio Fertichem Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Yara International ASA., Vellsam Materias Bioactivas S.L., Black Earth Humic LP, and China Green Agriculture Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Humic Acid Market with respect to major segments such as crop type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Humic Acid Market from 2015 to 2024 will be included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Humic Acid Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Humic Acid Market

Crop Type Segments

Row Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornaments

Other Crop Types

Application Segments

Foliar

Soil

Seed

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

