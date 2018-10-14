Research Report Insights in its report titled “Ion Exchange Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026”offers detailed insights on the global ion exchange resins market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers important factors driving growth of the global ion exchange resins market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global ion exchange resins market and other insights across various key segments.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global ion exchange resins market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market.

Global ion exchange resins market segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global ion exchange resins market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Product Type

By Application

By Region

· Cation Exchange Resins

· Anion Exchange Resins

· Others

· Power Generation

· Chemicals and Fertilizers

· Food and Beverages

· Electrical and Electronics

· Pharmaceuticals

· Domestic & Wastewater treatment

· Paper & pulp

· Others

· North America

· Latin America

· Western Europe

· Eastern Europe

· Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

· Japan

The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is also represented in metric tonnes for all the segments.

A section of the report highlights country-wise ion exchange resins demand. It provides market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global ion exchange resins market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides market share analysis for the global ion exchange resins market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global ion exchange resins market.

Our research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of ion exchange resins is deduced on the basis of product type, where the average price of each ion exchange resins type is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global ion exchange resin market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global ion exchange resins market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from supply side and demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global ion exchange resin market is concerned.

Analyst Speak

Conventionally, ion exchange resins have prominently been used in applications such as power generation and wastewater treatment. However, in recent times, demand for ion exchange resins from relatively smaller applications such as those in food & beverages, nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and biodiesel production among others has witnessed steady growth. Accordingly, key ion exchange resin manufacturers are focusing on developing application –specific, tailored, and higher value offerings catering to demands from aforementioned applications. Moreover, in order to better address the growing demand for ion exchange resins, especially in Asia Pacific region, some of the industry players are investing towards building additional capacity

Key Player:

Some of the major stakeholders of the global ion exchange resins market include Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Samyang Holdings Corporation and ResinTech Inc

