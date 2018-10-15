Aluminum Sulfate Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2025

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Introduction

Aluminum Sulfate or Al2(SO4)3 or Alum is a chemical compound which is soluble in water and is nontoxic and noncombustible in nature. It is majorly used in waste water treatment as a flocculating agent to purify drinking water. It is also used in the production of paper, fireproofing agents, and food additives, deodorizers, as a decolourization agents in petroleum and in firefighting foams. The anhydrous form of Aluminum Sulfate is essentially a white crystalline solid and is mainly obtained as an 18-hydrate Al2(SO4)3.18H2O.

A saturated solution of Aluminum Sulfate can be used as a mild caustic soda. Any solution of Aluminum sulfate containing 5%-10% of the chemical compound can be used to capture foul discharges from mucous surfaces and also be used to treat ulcers. Aluminum Sulfate is also used in the production of ear drops containing Aluminum Acetate.

Alum or Aluminum Sulfate is also used to clean lake water. It successfully removes phosphorus from water, thereby, creating an obstacle in production and growth of algae.

Due to the acidic nature of the compound, Aluminum Sulfate is often used to balance the pH of alkaline soils. On coming in contact with water, Aluminum Sulfate forms dilute sulphuric acid and aluminum hydroxide, thereby altering the pH of soil.

In water treatment, Aluminum Sulfate is used as a flocculating agent as Aluminum Sulfate when added to water causes the microscopic impurities to form a clump, forcing them to settle at the bottom from where they can be easily collected. Aluminum Sulfate is also used in cleaning the cloudiness of swimming pools.

Aluminum Sulfate when dissolved in a high amount of water forms a gooey substance called Aluminum Hydroxide. This compound acts a dye fixer as it helps the dye stick to the cloth by making the dye water insoluble.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Market Dynamics

An increase in research activity to find cures for diseases has led to increased consumption of Aluminum Sulfate. For instance, Aluminum Sulfate is now used in medicines to cure Atopic Dermatitis and Interigo. Thus, it is anticipated that any increase in the usage of medicines containing Aluminum Sulfate will drive the market.

Rapidly growing population is also increasing the demand for healthy crops, which in turn, is putting pressure on the agriculture industry. To grow healthy crops, healthy soil conditions are required. Acidic soil can be made healthy by adding Aluminum Sulphate to it as AluminiumSulphate helps to balance the pH of soil, thereby making it productive for the crops. Thus, is it slated that the above stated reason will cause an increment in the consumption of Aluminum Sulphate, leading to growth in the Aluminum Sulphatemarket.

That apart, due to the wide applications of Aluminum Sulfate in various industries, such as mining, chemicals, construction, food & beverages, etc. it is anticipated that the Aluminum Sulfate market will witness some acceleration in coming years.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Market Segmentation

The Aluminum Sulphate market can be segmented on the basis of type into:

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical grade

• Cosmetic Grade

• Others

The Aluminum Sulphate market can be segmented on the basis of application into:

• Water Treatment

• Pulp & Paper

• Dye

• Cosmetics

• Synthetic Catalyst Production

• Pharmaceutical

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the Aluminum Sulphate market as the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) has gathered approximately 900 paper mills which produce paper, pulp, cardboard and various other products. As Aluminum Sulphate is used in the manufacturing process of paper and pulp, this will lead to the growth of Aluminum Sulphate market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region including India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia and excluding Japan is expected to witness a huge increase in demand for Aluminum Sulfate due to an increase in the number of water treatment plants (which use aluminiumsulphate) and stringent regulations by the Governments to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Latin America is anticipated to witness stable growth in the Aluminum Sulfate Market.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the Aluminum Sulphate Market are:

• Affinity Chemical

• Thatcher Company

• Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

• KemiraOyj

• Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Zibo Dazhong Chemical Co., Ltd

• Shandong sanfeng group Co., Ltd

• Holland Company

• Zibo boshan win-win chemicals Co.,Ltd

• Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development Co., Ltd

• Southern Ionics Incorporated

• Carus Group Inc.

• Taixingxingyun chemical Co.,Ltd

• Hangzhou yunhe aluminum sulfate Co.,Ltd

• Zibo duxing purifier Co.,Ltd

• USALCO

• Bisley& Company Pty. Ltd.

• GEO

• C&S Chemicals

• GAC Chemical

