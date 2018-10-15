Godrej Joka – Luxurious Upcoming Project in Kolkata

Godrej Developers has again come up with the whole new project Godrej Joka Kolkata. Spread over huge acres of lush greens till your eyes can reach, the project will have the true blend of luxury and sophistication when lush greens cover these apartments to provide modern and comfortable lifestyle. The project is being developed by one of the world-renowned developers of the country in order to achieve perfection when it comes to architecture and quality construction, which is clearly explained in the project specifications of Godrej Seven. The whole project will be extended well to vast acres of land and it will have endless greens to soothe your eyes. It has serene and magnificent views of lush green pockets in the project and it will definitely revitalize your life.

Location Advantages

These days, a buyer may definitely love the project location. In Godrej Seven, the project location is the main USP. In addition, it will have all the modern facilities that are considered to be the basic needs to be added in the existing trend so it would have ideal destination for future and current living. It has cheerful and serene environments which will definitely meet your residential needs and these have become the major factors to draw huge real estate investments in the industry to provide best returns in future.

Key Specifications of Godrej Seven – Where Great Things Count

Godrej Joka is a RERA approved project from Godrej Properties to provide world-class lifestyle to the residents who are living here. Once the booking is open and project is launched, people would definitely lead their dream lifestyle. At Godrej Seven, the residential units are drafted well with modern tools and technology to make ample utilization of space which is available. We have jotted down a list of world-class specifications to have clear insight of amenities –

• Well landscaped gardens, boulevards, floral walkways and water bodies

• Podium landscape and senior citizens’ sit outs

• Double-height atrium with glazing lounge area in each tower

• Sanitation for servants and drivers

• Exterior emulsion with textured paint

• Dust-free and weather proof apartments

• Enclosed parking space for visitors and residents

• Wooden composite to cover the exterior façade

Eco-friendly measures

• Sewage treatment

• Rainwater harvesting on rooftop

• Water recycling

• Organic waste converter

• Ventilated and well-lit apartments

• Energy-efficient CFL lighting in common areas and LED lighting on roads

• Timer automated lights

• Water efficient fittings

Energy

• 2.5, 3 and 4 KVA power load for each 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments

• Power backups in lifts

• 100% DG backup for all major common facilities and 100% for lighting and fan

World-class construction materials have been used to ensure that project is world-class for real estate industry. So, come and join this wonderful community by booking your dream home here and lead world-class lifestyle at Godrej Joka Kolkata. The possession of the apartments will be available by 2022.

