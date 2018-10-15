MIZORAM SHINES AT INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL HUNGARY

The beautiful state of Mizoram located in the North Eastern part of India has immense talent, a glimpse of which was seen at the 5th edition of the Indian Film Festival Hungary jointly organized by the Embassy of India and IFFW in Budapest from 4th – 10th October 2018. The audience and the guests experienced the flavors of Mizoram at the festival via amazingly interactive dance performances by deft dancers of Mizoram. The state has a lot to showcase and is now expanding its horizons across the globe by participating in mega festivals and cultural extravaganzas.

The Indian Film Festival Hungary was held at the iconic Pushkin Cinema in Budapest. Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, the festival screened 7 masterpiece Indian Films and was attended by a large number of acclaimed film makers, celebrities and media from across Europe making it another successful film festival by Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW).

The Indian Ambassador to Hungary, Shri Rahul Chhabra said, “The Indian Film Festival Hungary in Budapest is aimed to strengthen the Indo Hungarian relations via cinema, and we are very happy to showcase the mesmerizing state of Blue Mountains – Mizoram at this festival. The divine state fledges in the southern tip of the Northeast region of India and is a paradise for film makers as well as the international tourists.”

The festival also witnessed the presence of Award winning Indian Film makers – Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali, Umesh Shukla and Miss India Mizoram – Rody H Vanlalhriatpuii who happily interacted with the Hungarian and International Media present to cover the Festival.

Masterpiece Indian films like Bahubali, Sahib Biwi Gangster 3, 102 Not Out, Jab Harry Sejal, Wrong Side Raju & Rustom were screened at the festival which saw the packed houses at each screening and was supported by Directorate of Films Festivals, Government of Mizoram, Wave Cinemas, Red Chillies Entertainment, Sony Entertainment, Benchmark Pictures, Rajkot Palace, Dasvir, Curry House, Leading Edge Adventures and Airparks Pvt Ltd and Innovations India.

“It was an immense pleasure to showcase Mizoram at the International arena via dance and I look forward to more similar associations and make my state proud”, said Joshua Sailo, the deft performer from Mizoram who performed at the Festival.

Miss India Mizoram and Brand Ambassador of the state, Rody H Vanlalhriatpuii urged the people of Hungary to visit Mizoram. She also said that Budapest is very beautiful but Mizoram is no less and further added that Mizoram is surely the Europe of India. The breathtaking unexplored beauty of the state, the pleasant climate and friendly people can make anyone fall in love with Mizoram.