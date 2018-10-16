Global 3D Imaging Market is estimated to reach $26 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2016 to 2024. 3D imaging is a three-dimensional image creating the optical illusion of depth. It is widely used in the field of anatomy, dentistry, radiology, bioengineering, and geology, among others.

Moreover, 3D imaging has a common-place in the medical field, used for diagnosis of ailments, and pre-natal observations, among others. These standards provide valuable information to various manufacturers, design professionals, academia and others.

Increased demand for 3D imaging technology in products such as smartphone, cameras, and gaming equipment are among major factors which has fuelled the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in adoption of 3D technology in various industries such as security, media, and defense is also driving the market. However, high cost of 3D imaging software and machines would act as a restraint for the market. Technological advancements such as emergence of 4D imaging technology would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global 3D imaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry and geography. By product type, it is further categorized into 3D cameras (time of flight, stereo vision and structured light), sonography (sonars and ultrasound), smartphone and others. Image sensors are segmented into CMOS and CCD. Applications can be segmented into 3D scanning, 3D modeling, layout & animation, 3D rendering and image reconstruction. Furthermore, end-use industry is segmented into entertainment, industrial applications, healthcare, architecture & engineering, security & surveillance and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Oceania and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the global 3D imaging market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Company, North Grumman Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Frontop Digital Technology Co., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of 3D Imaging Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global 3D Imaging Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of 3D Imaging Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the 3D Imaging Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of 3D Imaging Market

Product Type Segments

Sonography

Sonars

Ultrasound

3D Cameras

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Smartphone

Others

Image Sensor Segments

CMOS

CCD

Application Segments

3D Scanning

Layout & Animation

3D Modeling

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

End-Use Industry Segments

Architecture & Engineering

Industrial Applications

Entertainment

Healthcare

Security & Surveillance

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

