How to Make an App like Postmates

In the dog-eat-dog world of food delivery services, the landscape changes often and drastically. But one company remains unscathed. It’s Postmates, a pioneer in on-demand delivery that’s been gaining a foothold on the US market all along. There’s a lot to learn from the company if you’re looking to develop a food delivery app. And the timing is perfect, too: venture capitalists have a wolfish appetite for food delivery service initiatives. So let’s delve in the gold mine of online food delivery opportunities.

