Wellness Tourism Market worth USD 995.4 BN by 2024 – Value Market Research

The Wellness Tourism Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of wellness tourism.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the wellness tourism market include AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., Omni Hotels & Resorts, PRAVASSA, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the global middle class and changing the lifestyle of people owing to hectic routine is predicted to drive the industry growth. Also, rising cases of obesity and chronic diseases among people around the globe further fuels the growth. However, high cost associated with the facility is likely to hinder the market growth. Nevertheless, the enhancement of ecotourism, cultural tourism, and sports tourism is likely to create many new opportunities for the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of wellness tourism.

Market Segmentation

The broad wellness tourism market has been sub-grouped into Service Type and Location. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Service Type

• Transport

• Lodging

• Food & Beverage

• Shopping

• Others (Telecom, Insurance, and Travel Agencies)

By Location

• Domestic

• International

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for wellness tourism in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

