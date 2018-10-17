Middle East And Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

The Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems Market was worth $0.47 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 17.166 %, to reach $1.04 billion by 2023. With a shortage of land and water, growing importance is being put on the support of advanced technologies that can help enhance crop output.

Micro irrigation systems deliver water to the plant roots through an intricate pipe linkage system and low discharge emitters. The water discharge outline in these systems can be altered as per individual plant water necessities as several horticulture, and agronomic plants have unique requirements. The system consists of components such as pipes, flow control gear, tubes, and low discharge water-emitting machines.

The growth of the Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems market is majorly driven by factors such as water scarcity; rising population coupled with growing food demand, and advanced production practices. However, factors such as high initial investment and high upkeep costs of the micro-irrigation systems are impeding the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa Micro Irrigation Systems market is segmented based on Type, End User, and Application. The market for Micro Irrigation Systems, on the basis of Type, is classified into Drip Irrigation System, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Central Pivot Irrigation System, and Lateral move Irrigation System. Drip Irrigation System is further segmented into Backflow Preventers, Filters, Drip Tube, Valves, Pressure Regulators, and Emitters, whereas Sprinkler Irrigation System is further classified into Tubing, Sprinkler Heads, Pumping Unit, Fittings and Accessories, and Couplers. Central Pivot Irrigation System is further segmented into Pipelines, System control towers, Water Emitters, and Central Towers. Sprinkler Irrigation Systems lead the market for Micro Irrigation Systems, whereas are Drip Irrigation Systems are growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the advance of micro sprinklers, irrigation on low value field crops has enhanced, thereby increasing the demand for micro sprinklers. On the basis of End User, the Micro Irrigation Systems market is segmented into Farmers, Industrial Users, and Others. On the basis of Application, the Micro Irrigation Systems market is segmented into Plantation Crops, Orchard Crops & Vineyards, Field Crops, Forage & Turf Grasses, and Others. Orchard Crops & Vineyards lead the market on the basis of application, followed by Plantation Crops.

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. In 2015, the Middle East accounted for the major share of around 63% in terms of revenue in the Middle East and Africa irrigation systems market. The necessity for these systems is mainly due to the robust agriculture sector in countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Israel, and others. Moreover, countries such as Morocco, Qatar, and Sudan are concentrating on the growth of their agriculture sector in order to boost their agricultural productivity. Through this, these countries intend to decrease their dependency on food imports and attain self-sufficiency in food production.

The industry is highly disjointed with several small, medium and large scale players. Companies are funding R&D projects and building collaborations to achieve a stronger position in the market by boosting their product portfolio. The major companies dominating the Micro Irrigation Systems market in this region are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, The Toro Company, EPC Industries Limited, Valmont Industries Inc., and T-L Irrigation.

