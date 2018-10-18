Luxurious living at affordable rates under the Antriksh India Group

If you are thinking to buy a home in the National Capital Delhi then you must choose the most trusted group in the real estate market. Antriksh Group has emerged as the pioneer to other developing and constructing companies because of its rich experience and quality projects delivered to the occupants till time. The group has already delivered over 55 projects and has an experience of more than 30 years. On-time delivery and world-class construction are the USP of the group. The experts are highly professionals and understand the needs and requirements of the occupants that is the reason we are the most trusted group in the real estate market.

Delhi has a number of government offices where people from different parts of the country are working and they are looking forward to settling down in National Capital. For that purpose, Antriksh India Group has launched Diamond Officers Enclave which provides a luxurious range of apartments from 2 BHK to 4 BHK. These living units contain standard apartments which are available at affordable rates for the officers working in different departments like PSU’s, PSB’s and any other State or Central Government offices. The time has come for the officers to settle themselves in Delhi after their retirement or before it and give their family members a secure and high standard living in Delhi NCR.

The Antriksh Group has come up with Diamond Multi States CGHS which is a registered housing society and it provides an economical residential solution to every section of financially capable people. The society projects are located close to the metro stations, markets, shopping malls, hospitals, schools, and colleges. Thus, it makes occupants living easy and comfortable. L Zone Dwarka projects are in high demand because of its close proximity to the nearest locations, IGI Airport and the Dwarka Expressway. Transportation facilities are available in high frequency and a healthy environment is provided to the occupants.

Media Contact

Web: www.vaikunthmultistatescghs.com

E-mail: diamondmultistateltd@gmail.com

Call@: +91-8010-737-000