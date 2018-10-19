Global Beauty Devices Market is estimated to reach $113 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2016 to 2024. Beauty devices are products and services used for enhancing bodily appearance of the person. These devices are becoming increasingly popular among women as well as among men. Several novel innovations have given the end-users more control over their skin, along with saving time and money.

Effective user-friendly and budget friendly skin tools aids consumers in treating their skin at home with no down-time. Moreover, demand for quick solutions and high-end devices has led to the development of personalization and higher-level consumer services. Increasing popularity of at-home skin care tools has changed the consumers view of skin care techniques and has also supported the beauty devices market.

Increasing geriatric population, rising per capita income, growing number of promotions and advertisements are the factors fueling the growth of the global beauty devices market. Increasing awareness towards harmful effects of UV radiations, rising commonness of skin diseases, and appearance consciousness also supports the growth of the market.

Additionally, personalization, eco-friendly and at-home beauty devices would provide growth opportunities for the market. Though, high costs and possibility of side effects might restrain the market.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/beauty-devices-market/request-sample

The global beauty devices market is categorized into usage area, device types, and geography. Usage area is further segmented into salon, at home, spa, and others. Device types is bifurcated into hair growth devices, cellulite reduction devices, rejuvenation devices, hair removal devices, cleansing devices, oxygen and steamer devices, skin dermal rollers, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, acne devices, and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in this market include Home SKinovations Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Carol Cole Company., Procter & Gamble, Syneron Medical Ltd., L’Oreal S.A., and TRIA Beauty, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:



The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Beauty Devices Market with respect to major segments such as device type, usage area, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Beauty Devices Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Beauty Devices Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of the Global Beauty Devices Market:

Usage Area Segments

Salon

At Home

Spa

Other Usage Areas

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/beauty-devices-market/toc

Device Type Segments

Hair Growth Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Acne Devices

Other Devices

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/beauty-devices-market/request-customization

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-848-487-8760

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com