Mobile App Translation, Website Translation, Document Translation

Language Consultancy Services™ Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified company for quality management systems. As a leading global language solutions provider, which was established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® enables companies to enter global markets with supreme quality multilingual products. At LCS® we strive for perfection which ensures exceeding client’s expectations by delivering reliable and highest quality of Translation Services.

With the power to translate to and from any language, LCS® is a full-service multilingual translation service supplier. LCS® has expertise to handle translation of any volume and could be a one-stop answer for any organization seeking high quality translations at competitive rates.

We are committed to provide the best quality translations at the most competitive rates in the industry. We stand by each translation and provide with our hundred percent quality guarantee. If you`re not satisfied, we`ll work with you and your team to change every translation till it meets your requirement, regardless of however long it takes. This is our mission and our commitment as a business leader.

Through years of expertise providing translations, we`ve expertize in several domains, themes and industries including: advertising document translation, automotive document translation, business document translation, aerospace document translation, chemical document translation, defense document translation, contracts Document Translation, e-learning document translation, educational document translation, entertainment related document translation, energy document translation, financial document translation, globalization related translation, government documents translation, immigration document translation, localization document translation, legal/litigation document translation, manufacturing document translation, marketing document translation, medical document translation, media related translation, patents translation, religion related translation, retail document translation, Document Translation, technical document translation, telecommunications document translation, user manuals document translation, websites document translation and many more.

As a full-service translation agency, our services includes translation, editing proofreading, Voice Over, Transcription. We do translation of every type of documents to and from any file formats. Our in house publishing and programming specialists have worked with nearly all programing language to make sure the seamless and easy delivery of even complex file formats.

Our company provides English to Spanish translation services in all domains. Our areas of specialization include: Industrial, commercial and business, Personnel/human resources, Technical, Scientific and Industrial, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Health care and public affairs, Legal and Financial, Software Localization and IT solutions translation, HTML/Website translation etc.

LCS® is devoted to providing you with incomparable client service. Our friendly, skilled and knowledgeable specialists are accessible for consultations eighteen hours every day, as well as weekends and major holidays. We train our officials to create your translation goals as our own and work with you to make the translation process easy and productive.

So, whether you have got one translations to be done in hundred completely different languages, you may receive consistent high quality translation.

Let our team of specialists take you throughout the translation method, from start to finish. Take the first step now and get a no-obligation quotation for your English to Spanish Translation project.

Contact Us:-

Nitish

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

T-6 Anupam Plaza, 3rd Floor, Sri Aurobindo Marg,

Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – 110 016 INDIA

Telephone: +91 11 4604 0261

Mobile: +91 9810054060

E-mail: INFO@LCS-WORLD.COM,

INFO@LANGUAGECONSULTANCYSERVICES.COM