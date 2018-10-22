Incident and emergency management Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, incident and emergency management market has been valued at approximately USD 115 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 5% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The incident and emergency management refers to group of people who are appointed to share the information, coordinate and communicate in occurrence of an event or incident and emergency situation. The study indicates mass notification system is expected to play a major part in incident and emergency management market.

The rising terror attacks and unpredictable natural calamities occurrence are the key factor driving the incident and emergency management market. Government initiatives in reducing this harmful activity is playing key role in incident and emergency management market. According to the study, satellite phone as a communication device accounts for highest market share in the market. The increasing product and solution technology in preventing enterprise valuable assets is expected to grow rapidly. While there are some restraints, which may hamper the market includes lack of awareness about the benefits of this system is affecting the market growth.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Ag (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)

Frequentis (Austria)

Intergraph Corporation (U.S.)

Esri (U.S.)

Metricstream (U.S.)

Intermedix Corporation (U.S.)

Industry News:

January 2018, Airbus DS Communications Expands Offerings for Business Continuity, Risk and Incident Management, Lone Worker Safety. Airbus DS Communications, announced new technology partnerships for incident and risk management, business continuity, disaster recovery and lone worker safety. Collaborations with industry-leading companies in these areas enhance the VESTA portfolio, bringing greater value to Airbus DS Communications’ client base.

January 2018, Macau | Gov’t signs agreement with Guangdong Province for emergency

management of nuclear power station accidents. The Macau SAR Unitary Police Service (SPU) announced that it has signed an agreement with Guangdong province for co-operation in the emergency management of nuclear power station accidents. The agreement stipulates that in the event of any nuclear incident in the nuclear power plants operating in Guangdong province, its authorities will notify the MSAR in a timely fashion about the incident emergency level according to the International Nuclear Accident Scale. The scale range from 0 to 7 following the four states of nuclear emergency of the People’s Republic of China, namely, emergency preparedness, factory emergency, emergency inside the plant and emergency outside the plant. The warning would allow MSAR authorities a level of greater diligence in taking the necessary steps to prepare for a possible nuclear incident.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Aviation Industry

Original equipment manufactures

