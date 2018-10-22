sarang@fabelizer.com

Research has shown comic books can make students smarter

19th October 2018: A revolution is taking place across schools. Comic books, once disregarded as too superficial to rival the intellectual rigour of “real” books, are gaining an increased level of respectability across our classrooms. This is in response to a growing body of research which has shown comic books help increase children’s vocabulary, listening and comprehension skills: three cornerstones of early literacy development.

While comic books used to be seen as a classroom menace, attitudes are changing as more and more teachers are recognising its value as a teaching tool in education. According to literary experts, teaching material that students are fully engaged with is not a bonus of learning to be literate, but rather an integral part of the process that should be prioritised by educators.

Given the advantages of using comics to develop literacy skills, teachers are now learning to exploit the genre as a powerful teaching resource. The pairing of visual and written plotlines in comics provides contextual tools that can help foster word recognition and also increase children’s confidence. They also help in developing a range of crucial literacy skills, including developing an understanding of plot sequencing, as well as getting children to think critically. And, as more and more educators share their success stories of using comics in the classroom, their usage is rapidly set to expand.

Recognising this change, content producers for children are stepping up to provide E-comics that teachers can use to educate and entertain their students.

