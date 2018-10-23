Closed MRI Systems Market Report: Share & Analysis 2023

Europe Closed MRI Systems Market was worth USD 1.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.60%.

Closed MRI is a scan which utilizes magnetic field and pulses from Radio wave energy to make pictures of internal parts of our body. Closed MRI is generally more powerful with higher field strength and gives clearer images of malfunctioned part of the body. Closed MRI are completely closed on all sides. Market is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the development of pacemakers.

There are many drivers in this market like increase in aging population, developments in MRI techniques, Developing Markets, software Applications, and development of MRI compatible pacemakers. But some of the factors like high cost of MRI systems, draining helium gas deposits, declining reimbursement rates, lack of skilled labor and complexity of machines are restraining the market. Europe is a developed market for MRI Systems. Owing to Eurozone debt Crisis, Europe is estimated to have slow growth.

The Closed MRI Systems market is segmented based on field strength, Application. Based on field Strength, Hybrid MRI Systems are further Segmented into low to mid field, High Field, Very High Field, Ultra High Field. Based on Application, market is further segmented into Brain, Spine, Cardiac, Breast and Abdomen. In this market, Brain and Neurological MRI holds the highest share owing to rise in geriatric population and rise in early awareness levels. High Field Strength is the most commonly used field strength in market because of increase in replacements and increasing adoption of advanced products. Based on Geography, Europe is further segmented in to Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain.

Key players in the Closed MRI systems market are Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Imris Inc., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A, Neusoft Medical System, Aurora Medical Imaging and Philips Healthcare.

