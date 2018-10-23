Defoamers Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

In the Report “Defoamers Market: By Type (Silicone Defoamer and Non-silicone Defoamer); By Applications (Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Food and beverage, Lubricants and Others); By Geography – (2018-2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by consumer preference towards environmentally sustainable products that is expected to result in the increased share of water based defoamers over the next few years.

Asia-Pacific leading with major share in the Defoamers Market

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region as emerging economies like China and India are having huge demands in the infrastructure sector like construction because of increasing population.It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023.The findings say Asia-Pacific is expected to gain a revenue of $1430.86 million by the end of 2023. The demand for defoamers has decreased over the years in North America and Europe due to stagnant growth in industries such as pulp and paper and textiles. The North American region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023.Even after experiencing a slow growth, North America is expected to reach a revenue of $718.62 million by 2023.

Selected Type Analysis done in the Defoamers Market Report:

Silicone based defoamers accounted for 68.2% of the total market share. Among all the various end user industries mentioned, pulp and paper accounted for the major market share at 31.3% of the total market share, followed by oil and gas. The silicone market is estimated to increase its majority up to 72.2% from 71.4% in 2017. The market revenue in 2017 was $2101 million and is anticipated to be $2755.97 million by 2023. Pulp & paper is the major application for silicone defoamers. Silicone defoamers are used extensively in pulp and paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, lubricants, textiles and detergent industry.Silicone defoamers in the textile industry is growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, which is the highest among all the other industries.The non-silicone defoamer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40%, to reach a revenue of $1025.91 million by 2023 from $830 million in 2017. Non-silicone defoamer is used extensively in the food & beverage industry.It is also used in the pulp and paper and oil & gas industry. The organic compound is more compatible with application products and is highly efficient for high performance applications.

Excerpts on Defoamers Market Growth Factors

• Shift in consumer preferences towards environmentally sustainable products is expected to result in increased share of water based defoamers over the next five years.

• Positive outlook in pulp & paper production coupled with prospective growth in the coatings industry in China, India and South East Asian countries is expected to drive the demand in the APAC region.

• The demand for paper based flexible packaging materials in the packaging industry will rise on the account of growth in e-commerce and popularization of doorstep delivery system,which is anticipated to experience healthy growth and drive the market in the coming years.

• Defoamer manufacturers have been looking towards working on producing environmentally friendly and low cost defoamers to meet industry needs. This need for less toxic, biodegradable defoamers is turning into major demand and is expected to boost the market growth.

Key players of the Cooled Defoamers Market

Dow Chemicals hold majority share for defoamers, followed by Air Products & Chemicals, Bluestar Silicones, Evonik Group and Kemira. Dow Chemical is the leading manufacturer of silicone defoamers. It has around 180 defoamer products, present in 180 countries and has major suppliers and distributors vertically integrated with it.Air Products and Chemicals is second player to lead in the market. It has a mix of silicone as well as non-silicone defoamers in its product line.Air products & Chemicals propelled sixnew products that are Airase 4500, DynolTM 960,980; Carbowet GA-210, Airase SSDL, Airase 4750V and 4800 in the last four years. Evonik group has captured the defoamers market in paints and coatings applications.

Defoamers Market report is segmented as below

A. Defoamers Market – By Type

1. Silicone Defoamers

I. Polydimethylsiloxane Base Defoamer

II. Modified Silicone Defoamer

2. Non-Silicone Defoamers

I. Oil Based Defoamers

II. Water Based Defoamers

III. PEG Ester Based Defoamers

B. Defoamers Market – By Applications

1. Pulp and Paper

2. Paints and Coatings

3. Food and Beverage Industry

4. Oil and Gas

5. Textile Processing

6. Pharmaceutical

7. Industrial Cleaning and Detergents

8. Lubricants

9. Others

I. Waste Water Treatment

II. Transportation

III. Metal Working Fluids

C. Cast Polymers Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

D. Cast Polymers Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Amber Chemical Company Ltd.

2. Chemco Products

3. Basf SE

4. Manufacturers Chemicals Llc

5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6. Elementis Plc

7. Munzingchemie Gmbh

8. Emerald Performance Materials

9. Hydrite Chemical Co.

10. Company 10

11. Company 11

12. Company 12+

