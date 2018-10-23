Global Underfloor Heating Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2022 | TMR

An underfloor heating system is a form of radiant heating that allows heat to pass from a moderately hot element which, in turn, controls the indoor climate. This provides thermal comfort, thereby avoiding the need of radiators. The moderately hot element includes floor, wall, or overheated panel. The underfloor heating system is most preferred heating system owing to the benefits associated such as no or minimal maintenance required, provides thermal comfort, flexible control through single thermostat, and absence of radiators that ensures safety.

Underfloor heating market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the underfloor heating market is categorized into hydronic systems and electric underfloor heating systems. In hydronic underfloor heating system, heated water is forced from a boiler through a link of tubing underneath the floor. The heat conducted through the surface of the floor by hot water emits radiant energy to the room. An electric underfloor heating system requires electricity for its operation and uses non-corrosive, flexible heating elements and less number of components than hydronic underfloor heating. The global market for electric underfloor heating systems is expected to witness increased demand over the forecast period owing to its low installation cost. These systems can be easily fitted into a single room, in wireless prone area i.e.which do not require digging wall channels. Based on the applications, the underfloor heating market is segmented into commercial (transportation & logistics, hospitality, healthcare, academia and institutional, and retail), industrial, and residential (single-family houses and apartments). Furthermore, based on geography, the underfloor heating market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing awareness about energy efficiency and renewable energy technology has significant impact on future demand for underfloor heating systems. These energy and heating solutions can achieve significant carbon savings, and help to meet renewable energy targets. Growing quality of new building techniques such as insulation and controls, is stimulating the underfloor heating systems market across the globe. The underfloor heating system market is expected to witness increased demand owing to growing usage of these systems in residential sector. The refurbishment activity carried out in developed regions such as the U.S and Germany, is also anticipated to thrust the market growth. The rising demand for high level comfort and flexibility is the key factor driving the market revenue of underfloor heating systems across the globe. However, slow response time of underfloor heating is one of the factors that are limiting the growth of underfloor heating systems.

Some of the key players in this market include Schneider Electric SE (France), Uponor Corporation (Finland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.),, Pentair PLC (U.K.), Mitsubishi Electric (Tokyo), and Robert Bosch (Germany), Nexans S.A. (France), among others.