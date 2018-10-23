Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market 2025: Compressive Analysis, Perspective, Supply Demand

23th October, 2018- Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. For distribution, Power transmission in the voltage range of 1000 V to 35 Kv the medium voltage cable is necessary. It is projected to boost the development of the medium voltage cables and accessories market, and used in different fields such as chemical industry, mining, Oil and Gas, infrastructural sector, renewables. Additionally, insertion of developing technologies, such as co-generation and combined generation in this sector is expected to drive the medium voltage cables & accessories market in the years to come. Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented, By Installation into Underground, (XLPE Cables, MI Cables, Cable Joints, Cable Terminations), Submarine, (XLPE Cables, MI Cables, Cable Joints, Cable Terminations), Overhead (Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures).

Top Key Manufacturers of Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories market are :-

General Cable

Nexans

NKT Cables

Prysmian

Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture

Brugg Group

Caledonian Cables

Other

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market by Product Type:

Underground Cables & Accessories

Submarine Cables & Accessories

Overhead Cables & Accessories

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market by Applications:

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Infrastructure

Geographical Analysis of Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented, By End User into Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Cement & Manufacturing, Utilities, Others (Paper & Pulp, Wastewater Treatment, and Pharmaceutical)), Renewable (Wind, Solar), Infrastructure (Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial).The electrical infrastructure of the country will represent the utility segment; which includes the distribution of electric power, transmission and generation. There is increase in the investment towards the utility sector, and upgradation of the grid infrastructure, the requirement for the equipment used in grid infrastructure such as insulators, power cables, transformer.

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Key Players include General Cable Corporation, Southwire, TPC Wires and Cables Corporation, Prysmian SpA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Brugg Cables, Nexans, NKT Cables, Dubai Cable Company Private Limited, Leoni, Nexans, NKT Cables and ABB Ltd.

