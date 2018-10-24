Cloud Service Brokerage Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Cloud service brokerage or CSB is a business model and IT role, where an entity or a company adds value to one or more public or private cloud services which is entirely based on chains of customers. The services are provided by three primary roles namely, aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. Growing consumer demand for single point access to all the cloud services ranging from cloud services such as Software as a service, to internally operated virtualized application services is one of the major driving factor for Cloud service brokerage market. Rapid surge in the demand for Hybrid information technology and unified security deployment models is altogether driving the entire market globally.

Development in cloud security technologies have led to the adoption of cloud services by an entire firm or by individual users. Over the past few years, cloud computing has penetrated a large number of mainstream companies that has led to the development of own cloud platforms and also migration towards hosted platforms. The movement towards commoditizing has initiated the growing pervasiveness towards cloud computing. Consumer ceasing to differentiate between brands and cost associated with the services has enhanced the availability of different platforms in the market place.

The U.S. is the most prominent country in the region owing to the major presence of end-users across various verticals and institutes of the U.S. Federal Government, and the need for CSB due to the increasing focus to curtail company operational costs. North America holds the largest market share and dominates the cloud storage brokerage market in 2016. While Asia pacific is expected to be the largest market worldwide that is supported by growing clout of IT architecture in the enterprise sector.