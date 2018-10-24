Future Electronics Offers $2500 toward Tuition for New 2018 Hires

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is awarding $2500 tuition reimbursements to the first four new hires who attended their career fairs and recruitment events in Montreal.

Future Electronics has participated in career fairs and other recruiting and networking events at several educational institutions, including Concordia University and McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, and Telfer University in Ottawa, Ontario.

Hundreds of CVs were collected at these events from students majoring in such areas as finance, commerce, accounting, business, IT and marketing. The interest level in the company was very high, with students asking many questions about Future’s business model, growth, and career paths.

To be eligible for the tuition reimbursement, a university student or graduate must have attended one of the Fall 2018 McGill or Concordia university recruiting events, must be hired for a full time position with Future Electronics, and must have graduated from a Bachelor’s program prior to the start of their employment.

Interviews with qualified candidates have already been scheduled, with more to follow. Future Electronics offers competitive compensation and benefits, strong advancement possibilities, and the opportunity to work internationally. The company invests in social and environmental responsibility programs, and is committed to employment equity. For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###