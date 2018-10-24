Medical Document Management Systems Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Various medical organizations find it difficult to maintain electronic medical records, as they are expensive and complex to implement. Medical records document management systems provide easy to use, fast to implement, and smart process systems that improve practice effectiveness and lower the retention costs of medical records. These systems facilitate workflow and improve the quality of patient care and patient safety. Medical document management systems eliminate paper-based processes in health care organizations. These systems manage patient information and facilitate clinicians and administrators’ decision making in treatment and hospitalization procedures. Additionally, medical document management systems help health care organizations to automate admission forms, insurance cards, insurance claims, invoices, and laboratory results. Increase in need to manage the vast information content in health care systems in a cost-effective way and rise in requirement to improve the quality of the information as well as health care are the key actors driving the medical document management systems market.

The medical document management systems market has been experiencing substantial growth since the last few years due to the increase in demand for high clinical efficiency and improved patient care. However, reluctance of physicians, nurses, and other medical staff to change their traditional methods hampers the adoption of medical document management systems. High cost of implementation and maintenance of these systems is also adversely affecting the medical document management systems market. Mobile platforms for document management systems offer new opportunities for industry participants. Consolidation in the health care industry is also expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth.

The global medical document management systems market is segmented in terms of product, application, model, end-user, and geography. The product type segmentation covers medical document management solutions and medical document

management services. Medical document management services are further categorized into product support services and documents scanning and management services. Based on application, the medical document management systems market is classified into patient medical records management, image management, admission and registration documents management, and patient billing documents management. In terms of end-user, the market for medical document management systems is divided into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, insurance providers, and other health care Institutions such as long term care centers and rehabilitation centers. Based on geography, the global medical document management systems market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America dominates the medical document management systems market, due to the implementation of regulations concerning health records and medical insurance. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth among all the regional segments in the near future, owing to the rise in government focus on adoption of EHRs, modernization in health care, and investments by government and private entities to adopt health care IT technologies. Improvement in clinical research and studies through organized and stored patient information via document management systems is also providing significant growth opportunities for the medical document management systems market Asia Pacific.

Large number of small and mid-size players specialize in the medical document management systems market. This has resulted in intense competition, which poses a challenge to big players and new entrants. Prominent players operating in the global medical document management systems market are Cerner Corporation, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Kofax Ltd., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Hyland Software Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

