Side Sealer Machines Market globally expected to drive growth through 2028 made by top research firm

Side sealer machines are efficient and have consumer convenient packaging format which are used by wide variety of industries including the food, chemical, medical and the pharmaceutical industry. Side sealer machines are generally considered the most flexible for the various packaging styles and are often chosen by contract packagers who have a never-ending variety of packages. It can seal thermoplastic bags of any length, sizes and thickness up to 500 microns. The various application of side sealer machines includes sealing containers with liquids, granules, powders, and sprays for consumer, bulk, and in logistic industry. Some side sealer machines suppliers also provide related packaging equipment that are equipped with an imprinter or an ink coding system to record words, dates, and codes with each seal.

Semi-automatic side sealer machines and fully automatic side sealer machines are used widely. The differences is that in fully automatic side sealer machines closes all of the flaps before taping, whereas in semi-automatic side sealer machines tape only the top and bottom flaps. Consumer convenient packages is a must for modern brands to sustain and therefore, the demand for side sealer machines market is expected to go up in the forecast period. The side sealer machines market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies such as India and China, as well as countries in Northern Africa, due to increasing penetration of modern retail.

Global Side sealer machines Market: Dynamics

The key feature of side sealer machine is that they are generally made from metal or stainless steel which improves corrosion resistance which in turn increases its shelter life. Also side sealer machines are easy to use and they are lightweight and consists of wheels or casters for ease of movement which raises the demand for side sealer machines in the market. The fully automatic side sealer machines reduces the cost of human labour and these machines have automatic waste removal system. The customized packaging is possible because of innovation, technological advancements such as horizontal and vertical sensors are the main factors boosting the sales in the side sealer machines market. Side sealer machines are also designed to have excellent printability, and are used as a marketing tool for consumer-engagement as to enhance brand awareness. Side sealer machines are mainly utilized in the various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical to ensure the safety of the delivered product. The drawback of these machines are that they are expensive but it is one time investment.

Global Side Sealer Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global side sealer machines market can be segmented as: Fully automatic side sealer machines,Semi- automatic side sealer machines,Manual sealing machine

On the basis of Orientation, the global side sealer machines market can be segmented as:

Vertical side sealer machines & Horizontal side sealer machines

On the basis of end user, the global side sealer machines market can be segmented as: Food packaging Industry,Pharmaceutical Industry,Chemical Industry,Cosmetics and personal care Industry,Logistics Industry,Agricultural Industry,Others

On the basis of region, the global side sealer machines market can be segmented as:

North America,Latin America,Eastern Europe,Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ),Middle East & Africa (MEA),Japan

The North America side sealer machines market is expected to lead the growth of the global market owing to a well-established and large retail sector. Large scale foreign investment is also expected to rise in the region, and is anticipated to fuel the demand of side sealer machines. The Asia-Pacific region represents productive opportunities for the growth of the global side sealer machines market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a growing food and pharmaceutical industry in the countries such as China and India witnessing a tremendous growth in penetration of modern retail, driven by increased consumer acceptance for packaged food.

Global Side sealer machines Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the side sealer machines market are: Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc.,Optima Packaging Group,PDC International Corporation,Kliklok – Woodman International,Oregon Precision Industries, Inc,Serac, Inc.,Formost Fuji Corporation,Harpak-Ulma Packaging LLC,Frain Industries,Arpac Group,Nichrome Packaging Solutions

