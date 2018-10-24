The Global Surveillance Robots Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Over the Forecast Period i.e. 2017-2025

According to Goldstein Research, various unmanned robots such as drones, founded vast applications for monitoring and security purposes and is used by defence and civil sectors as well as used by individuals and companies for their personal surveillance benefits such as child care, security, and more. Moreover, numerous industry operators already automated the major operations in order to reduce the error and to increase the productivity. Global surveillance robots market also includes product development, marketing and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. On the basis of surveillance type, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) accounted for the largest market share of 54.3% in 2017.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global surveillance robots market can be segmented as follows:

By Surveillance Type

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

• Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

• Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

By Surveillance Equipment

• Camera

• Radar

• Sonar

• Sensors

• Recorders

• GPS

By Application

• Monitoring

• Security

• Mapping

• Navigation

By End-User

• Defense

• Manufacturing

• Mining and Minerals

• Construction

• Oil and Gas

• Agriculture Sector

• Home Settings

Based on Geography

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

“Global Surveillance Robots Market Outlook 2025” contains detailed overview of the global Surveillance Robots market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by surveillance type, surveillance equipment, by application and by end users.

Surveillance Robots Market Report includes an in-depth analysis of the market potential, product specification, detailed segmentation on the basis of region, applications, users, by surveillance type, growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, Y-O-Y Growth Rate, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis.

This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Endeavour Robotics, Northrop Grumman, GE Aviation, SMP Robotics, EOS innovation, Aibotix, Guangzhou Walkera Technology etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

This market research report represents the synopsis of surveillance robots market which includes trends, demands, revenue share, scope of market in future, export-import data along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

