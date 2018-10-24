Trotters Childrenswear rolls out new Eurostop retail systems with seamless project management

New connected solutions replace legacy systems within weeks and improve speed of fulfilment during the busy ‘back to school’ season

London, UK, October 23, 2018 – Eurostop has announced that Trotters, the independent children’s clothing retailer has implemented additional new features from Eurostop’s suite of connected EPOS and retail solutions for its stores, head office, warehouse and website within just a few weeks. Trotters, already an established user of e-pos touch, EPOS estate manager and e-rmis, has recently rolled out the e-mobile and Warehouse Locations modules. The new modules provide Trotters’ management with anytime, anywhere access to real-time sales figures from any sales channel, and have reduced the time for warehouse picking by half, which enabled the retailer to handle increased sales during the busy ‘back to school’ season.

Eurostop took a phased approach with project management and closely examined existing business processes so as to mimimise disruption to the business, enabling Trotters to remain fully operational throughout the implementation. This was particularly important during the busy ‘back to school’ season, where Trotters was able to handle replenishment to stores and fulfilment of online orders in half the time, using Eurostop’s Warehouse Picking module.

Natasha Lunney, COO at Trotters Childrenswear commented; “The Eurostop implementation was one of the smoothest and quickest system rollouts that we have ever seen. The experience of the Eurostop team shone through as they were able to advise on how best to streamline our processes to get the most out of the new system, and to support the business going forward.”

The Eurostop solution also provides up to the minute and accurate sales figures from all channels directly to the Directors’ and Managers’ mobiles, using e-mobile. The business insights reports afford further filtering of information, supporting fast and informed business decisions that allow Trotters to react quickly to consumer demand.

Integration of Eurostop’s stock control systems with Trotter’s e-commerce platform from Shopify ensures accurate synchronisation of stock position and prices, so that orders are fulfilled as efficiently as possible. In addition, custom integration to connect Trotters’ stock control with the Start-rite system enables replenishment of shoes to be managed automatically by Start-rite.

Dinesh Peerez, Head of Sales at Eurostop, said; “We are committed to providing the solutions, project management and ongoing support to enable retailers to enjoy the benefits of Eurostop Retail Systems with minimal disruption to the business, even when migrating systems is involved. A systems transition can be a concern to retailers, but we have designed our own processes to ensure that they are as seamless as possible.”

