Global Automatic Content Recognition Market, Market size of $ 41.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Automatic Content Recognition Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $ 41.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)
Automatic Content Recognition technology helps audiences easily retrieve information about the content they watched. For smart TVs and applications with Automatic Content Recognition technology embedded the audience can check the name of the song which is played or descriptions of the movie they watched. Automatic Content Recognition technology enables automatic monitoring of the content played in TV. Information like the time of play, duration, frequency can be achieved without any manual effort.
The automatic content recognition market is broadly classified into media & entertainment, consumer electronics, e-commerce, education, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, defense & public safety and avionics based on the technologies. Media & entertainment holds the major market share of around 17% in 2015. Consumer electronics is one of the fastest-growing vertical in this market as the electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly embedding ACR technology in the smart devices such as TVs, and mobile handsets.
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Based on the type, the Automatic content recognition market is segmented into solution and services. Solution Segment is further divided into Audio, Video & Image Recognition, Voice & Speech Recognition, Real Time Content Analytics, Security & Copyright Management, Data Management & Metadata, Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering & Enhancement, Encoding & Transcoding Solution, Broadcast & Media Monitoring, Media Synchronization and Audience Measurement. In 2015, Audio, Video & Image Recognition with market share of around 14% has dominated the solution market.
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2015 (in %)
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a CAGR of 34.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, US dominated the North America Automatic Content Recognition Market. The Country has registered revenue of $ 2.6 billion in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 29.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automatic Content Recognition market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Nuance Communications, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Shazam Entertainment Limited, ArcSoft, Inc., Enswers Inc. and Doreso.
Segmentation
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Type
Solution
Audio, Video, and Image Recognition
Voice & Speech Recognition
Real Time Content Analytics
Security & Copyright Management
Data Management & Metadata
Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, and Enhancement
Encoding & Transcoding Solution
Broadcast & Media Monitoring
Media Synchronization
Audience Measurement
Services
Professional Services
Consulting Services
Integration and Deployment Services
Support Services
Managed Services
Value-Added Services
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Technology
Media & Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
E-Commerce
Education
Automotive
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Defence & Public Safety
Avionics
Others
Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Geography
North America Automatic Content Recognition Market
U.S. Automatic Content Recognition Market
Canada Automatic Content Recognition Market
Mexico Automatic Content Recognition Market
Rest of North America Automatic Content Recognition Market
Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market
Germany Automatic Content Recognition Market
U.K. Automatic Content Recognition Market
France Automatic Content Recognition Market
Russia Automatic Content Recognition Market
Spain Automatic Content Recognition Market
Italy Automatic Content Recognition Market
Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market
Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market
China Automatic Content Recognition Market
Japan Automatic Content Recognition Market
India Automatic Content Recognition Market
South Korea Automatic Content Recognition Market
Singapore Automatic Content Recognition Market
Malaysia Automatic Content Recognition Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market
LAMEA Automatic Content Recognition Market
Brazil Automatic Content Recognition Market
Argentina Automatic Content Recognition Market
UAE Automatic Content Recognition Market
Saudi Arabia Automatic Content Recognition Market
South Africa Automatic Content Recognition Market
Nigeria Automatic Content Recognition Market
Rest of LAMEA Automatic Content Recognition Market
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Digimarc Corporation
Shazam Entertainment Limited
ArcSoft, Inc.
Enswers Inc.
Doreso
