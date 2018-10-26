Automotive Sealants Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2015-2020

A sealant is a viscous material which penetrates by capillary action into a substrate, where it is applied and provides a barrier to air, dust, and other liquids, from passing from a substrate to another. Sealants are corrosion resistant, insoluble in most media and have adhesion. The adhesion of sealants is slightly lower compared to adhesives. Sealants between high strength adhesives and low strength caulk and putties. However, they have higher elongation compared to adhesives. There are many types of sealants which are used across various industries such as building & construction, automotive, rubber industry and others.

A sealant gaps and voids, forms a physical barrier through adhesion and maintains sealing properties between two substrates. The growing automotive market is a key driver for the growth of sealants market. Sealants are used in automotive interiors – they are used to fix the acoustic insulation parts in car doors, insulation matting, cladding of door panels, fixing the car upholstery and have several other uses in automobiles. Moderate adhesion but high elongation. Sealants are formulated with elastomers which give them the required flexibility; they are also used to enhance the electrical strength. However, the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and hazardous air pollutant emissions from automotive assembly is a major environmental concern surrounding sealants.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

The market of sealants in the US and UK is growing at a slow pace owing to the economic downturn and slow recovery from it. The market of sealants is growing exponentially in China and the Indian subcontinent due to the growing automotive manufacturing market in these countries.

Brazil is expected to be the new and upcoming automotive manufacturing hub. There is tremendous growth potential in Brazil in the coming years. The growth of the market is thus attributable to technological advances.

Request for Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

The market of automotive sealants is fragmented across the globe. There are numerous small, medium and large players in this market, which serve many markets and produce numerous sealant variants. There is a worldwide trend in the concentration of this market through mergers and acquisition route. This market is expected to grow rapidly with improvement in technology and advances in materials sciences. Some of the major players in this market include Dow Chemical Co., Henkel, Krayden Inc, 3M, Kommerling, Sika Group and Permatex among others.