THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL GENERAL MINERAL MINING MARKET TO GROW TO $138 BILLION BY 2021

The global general mineral mining market was valued at above $128 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general mineral mining market in 2017, accounting for under 38% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for above 19% market share.

Sand washing technology is evolving and companies are increasingly using high-efficiency sand washers to achieve high production levels with high quality and cost-efficiency. High-efficiency sand washers are heavy-duty machines capable of effectively cleaning harmful material from aggregate, recycled and other minerals while reducing water consumption. They consist of hydrosizers, separators, cyclones, and dewatering screens, and employ high-pressure streams of water to inject into areas of the rock that are difficult to reach with other cleaning methods such as log washers and screws. High-efficiency sand washers can reduce water consumption by up to 75% and energy usage by 15% over traditional log washers. For example, W.S Tyler’s Hydro-Clean system is a high-efficiency sand washer which can remove silt and clay particles as small as 63 microns from the mineral mixture. CDE Global is also offering high-efficiency sand washer plants that combine feeding, screening, washing, and stockpiling into one chassis.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general mineral mining market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to large market for chemical and fertilizers in the region, thereby driving extraction of mineral pigments, potash, sulfur and rock salt mining.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies involved in potash mining are increasingly using potash solution mining techniques to improve extraction efficiency and increase profitability. Potash solution mining involves boring injection and recovery wells into the ground. A heated brine solution is injected into the deposit to dissolve the potash salts. The dissolved salts are then extracted to the surface and potash is separated and conditioned. Conventional mining of potash is associated with technical problems and additional costs. Solution mining results in a lower environmental footprint for the operating facilities, lower technical risks, higher extract ratio and faster lead time and lower investment costs than conventional mining process. Companies such as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Mosaic, Intrepid Potash, and Western Potash are operating using potash solution mining technique in various mining projects.

CRH PLC was the largest player in the market, with revenues of $19.2 billion in 2017. CRH has introduced a divestment program under which the company is divesting non-core and non-profitable businesses and reinvesting the earned capital in projects with long term growth potential. For example, in 2017, CRH has divested 6 of its businesses for EUR 400 million and invested EUR 500 million to conclude 8 acquisitions. CRH acquired Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc., a US based aggregates producers, which operates five sand and gravel operations, six quarries, four ready mixed concrete plants, fourteen aggregates yards, and three asphalt plants.

The general mineral mining industry includes establishments involved in mining construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals. This market also includes companies carrying out potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, and other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

