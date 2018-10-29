2018–2024 | Aerial Imagery Market Research report | Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

The global aerial imagery market is expected to cross USD 4,000 million by 2024, with a CAGR over 12% during the forecast period. As per the market study, usage of drone for urban planning, forestry and geology is anticipated to drive the market growth. This market has been growing due to infrastructural development of smart cities across countries. Requirement for improved site evaluation and monitoring of water resources are among trends observed farther. Expansion of clear imagery, along with new technological development in the field of cameras and drones are other notable factors for the current global market. Huge opportunity lies in construction and agriculture sector for this market to flourish with good numbers in future.

The global aerial imagery market is moving towards consolidations as the market is witnessing acquisitions and partnerships among key players. The leading players are focusing especially on technological improvements and integrated as well as joint innovation practices to build an entire new ecosystem for aerial imagery. This would further strengthen their position and market presence, globally.

This market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Scope of the Report

Based on type, aerial imagery has been categorized into low oblique, vertical, and high oblique. Based on applications, the global aerial imagery market is categorized into disaster management, energy & resource management, surveillance & management, conservation & research, and construction & development. Aerial imagery has been further classified on the basis of different verticals such as government, energy and mining, defences, agriculture & forestry, civil engineering & archaeology, media & entertainment, and others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global aerial imagery market during the forecast period.

Research Summary

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Aerial Imagery Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2024” are:

· As per the findings of the research, government vertical has been the largest revenue generator in the global aerial imagery market, as compared to other verticals. Further, among various types of aerial imagery, low oblique aerial imagery was largest revenue contributor in 2017. Based on application, Surveillance and monitoring is expected to contribute the largest revenue, during the forecast period

· The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly among all regions, during the forecast period. The fast growth is owed to the increase in usage of aerial imagery for mapping sky-rise building, dams, and oils & gas plants in the region. The upsurge in urbanization, along with purposed investment in smart cities in the region, is expected to boost the growth rate of aerial imagery market

· Aerial imagery is used by governments of numerous countries to monitor and manage environmental changes that are occurring on periodical basis due to change in climate and consumption pattern of the population. It enables to improve town planning and also helps in determining the optimal route location for various government projects. Aerial imagery is also used by government to assess damages caused due to any untoward incident or man-made disaster

Key Stakeholders

· Hardware Manufacturers

· Technology Providers

· Governing Bodies

· Photogrammetry Consultants

· Aerial Research Organizations

· Telecommunication Providers

· Cloud Service Providers

· Professional Service Providers

· Safety Standard Providers

· Value Added Resellers (VARs)

· Investors

· Industry Expert/ Consultants

Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Forbes, Factiva, Hoovers and OneSource. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including The Imagery & Geospatial Information Society (TIGIS), Professional Aerial Photographer Association (PAPA), American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and Defense imagery and Geospatial Organizations (DIGO). These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of aerial imagery and the government policies in their respective country. Data sources used for primary research included, but was not limited to, integrators, hardware manufacturers, distributors, sellers, and suppliers. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

Some of the global strategic developments during the research, depict the global aerial imagery market is moving towards consolidation. The leading players are focusing especially on technological improvements, and integrated and joint innovation practices to build an entire new ecosystem for aerial imagery. This would further strengthen their position and market presence, globally. Some of the major companies operating in this industry include Eagle View Technologies, Fugro N.V., Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Google Inc., Kuncera International Inc., Blom ASA, Getmapping PLC, and Nearmap Ltd.

