Aircraft Fairing Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018-2028

Global Aircraft Fairing Market: Introduction

Aircraft fairings are employed to protect systems and underlying structures from adverse external environmental factors. Essentially, aircraft fairings also contribute significantly to the aerodynamics by providing a smooth outline and reduced drag. The use of composite materials on aircraft fairing has dramatically grown over the past decade, resulting in greater fuel efficiency and lower costs for the aerospace industry. According to the present trend, a gradual increase in the production of aircraft in the coming years and replacement of a substantial unit of aircraft are expected to proliferate opportunities for the manufacturers of aircraft fairings. Aircraft fairing market has been mainly fueled by record commercial airplane deliveries across the globe in the past few years. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional aircraft fairing market.

Global Aircraft Fairing Market: Market Dynamics

Growth in aircraft fairing market is expected to remain firm against the backdrop of growing defense budgets and increasing commercial aviation. Aircraft fairing market is largely affected by the fact that an increasing share of the global population can afford to fly. Subsequently, necessitating airliners to increase the fleet size of aircraft and augmenting the demand for the aircraft fairings. Moving ahead, other drivers include developments that reduce fuel consumption, e.g. aircraft fairings, wing designs, and technologies that cut production costs. Moreover, passenger traffic continues to outpace expectations and demand for new airplanes remains high. Manufacturers in the value chain tend to collaborate with the aircraft makers, such as Boeing and Airbus to develop advanced lightweight structures for more fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby supporting the growth of aircraft fairing market. In a nutshell, production of new aircraft, aftermarket services, and increasing disposable income are cited to bolster the aircraft fairing market.

Global Aircraft Fairing Market: Market Segmentation

The global aircraft fairing market can be segmented on the basis of application, material, aircraft type, sales channel, and region

On the basis of application, the global aircraft fairing market can be segmented as:

Flap Track Fairings

Flap Support Fairings

Pylon Fairing

Others

On the basis of material, the global aircraft fairing market can be segmented as:

Composite (Fiberglass etc.)

Metal and Alloys

On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft fairing market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Defense

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global aircraft fairing market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket Services

Global Aircraft Fairing Market: Regional Outlook

Growing geopolitical concerns are expected to affect the defense and security market in the coming years. Global defense spending has been increasing for the past few years. For instance, North America and Western Europe have increased defense spending and procurement of new military aircraft will likely to aid the demand for aircraft fairings. However, drop in defense spending in countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and certain countries in Latin America on the back of lower oil prices will result in subdued aircraft fairing market. Importantly, regional dynamics, such as demographic change, growing e-commerce, travel & tourism activity, population density, and urbanization sway the global aircraft fairing market. Demand for commercial airplane remains high, particularly in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region. This long-term demand forecast, coupled with healthy market conditions across various regions, and a robust backlog provides a solid outlook for the aircraft fairing market. Besides North America and Europe remains the major hubs to steer the global aircraft fairing market in the near outlook. Both the region are home to some of the largest aircraft manufacturers, consequently, demand for aircraft fairing remains high.

Global Aircraft Fairing Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft fairing market discerned across the value chain include:

Strata Manufacturing PJSC

FACC AG

Saab AB

SABCA

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Malibu Aerospace LLC.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Avcorp Industries Inc.

DAHER

Maple Leaf Aviation Limited

GHENOVA Ingeniería S.L.